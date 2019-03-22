AFCON 2019 Q: Black Stars to hold final training today ahead of Kenya clash

The Black Stars of Ghana will hold a final training session today ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya.
All 24 players invited by Coach Kwesi Appiah were in training on Thursday, March 21, 2019.
The team has been training since Tuesday with coach Kwesi Appiah putting final touches as Ghana aims at avenging the defeat suffered in Nairobi last September.
The Harambee Stars of Kenya defeated the Black Stars 1-0 in the first leg of the clash.
Ghana and Kenya have already booked their places at the 2019 AFCON but will battle it out to see who tops the group.
Kenya are on top of the table with 7 points followed by Ghana who are with 6 points.
Ghana will want to end the qualifiers on a high and will aim at getting all three points.
The Black Stars will host Mauritania in an international friendly three days after the Kenya game.
The game with Kenya is scheduled for Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 6: pm.
