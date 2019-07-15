AFCON 2019: Real Madrid boss tips Algeria for continental crown

Real Madrid boss, Zinedine Zidane has rallied his support behind Algeria to come up top in the AFCON 2019 against Senegal.
The Algerian Kabyle descent wants the Desert Foxes to win the 32nd edition of the continental trophy to add to the one they won years back in order to appease their supporters.
Algeria had to leave it late to see off the Super Eagles 2-1 to set up a final with Senegal at the Cairo International Stadium on July 19 at 7:00 pm, who they will be facing for the second time in the tournament.
The first clash ended in favour of the Desert Foxes edging the Teranga Lions by a lone goal.
Algeria shot into the lead with a gifted own goal by William Troost-Ekong before Nigeria restored parity through the spot by Odion Ighalo and Mahrez last time strike cementing victory for the Desert Foxes.
“We want to see the Algerian team playing well for the Algerian people,” Zidane said on beIN Sports TV.
“I want them to win the title so as to see Algerians celebrating their victory.”
Algeria's only triumph happened in 1990 when they defeated Nigeria in the final on home soil.
