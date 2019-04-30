AFCON 2019: Stéphane Sessègnon suspended for opener against Ghana

Captain of the Benin national team Stéphane Sessègnon will miss the opening game against the Black Stars of Ghana in AFCON 2019 to be staged in Egypt following a suspension.
The Squirrels captain will be serving his last suspension of three games after being sent off against Algeria in their fourth group game during the qualifiers.
The 34-year-old sat out of the games against Gambia and Togo and will miss the AFCON opener against the Black Stars in Ismailia to complete his suspension.
Benin will have to prepare for the crucial opener against the Black Stars on June 26 without captain Stéphane Sessègnon who doubles as the country's all-time top scorer and most caps with 21 goals in 73 appearances
