AFCON 2019: Nigeria face Burundi in Group B opener

Nigeria will today, June 22 open their Group B AFCON 2019 campaign against Burundi at the Cairo International Stadium at 5:00 pm.
The Super Eagles who have missed the two previous editions since winning the continental trophy in 2013 are favourites for today's encounter and they will be seeking to avoid any possible slip against debutants Burundi.
Nigeria's head coach, Gernot Rhor will be wary of the threat the Swallows possess as they qualified ahead of Gabon in their group.
Meanwhile, Burundi manager, Olivier Niyongabo is keen to lead his charge to cause a major upset in the competition.
Players to watch:
Burundi
Cedric Amissi – The pacy winger has scored in each of the last four games in national team colours and played a starring role in the team’s qualification. His creativity and eye for goal should be a threat to the Nigerian backline.
Abdul Razak Fiston - The JS Kabilye forward scored six goals in qualification and was the second top scorer in the qualifiers after Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo.
Saido Berahino: Berahino switched allegiance to Burundi and has been rewarded with being handed the captain’s armband for the competition, taking over from Karim Nizigiyimana. As one of the most exposed players in the team, all eyes will be on Berahino to guide Les Hirondelles.
Nigeria
John Obi Mikel – The midfielder returns to the team for the first time since their World Cup campaign in Russia in 2018 and his leadership from the middle of the pack will always be crucial for the super eagles. He is among the only three players in the tournament to be playing at his second AFCON in Egypt having been with the squad in 2006.
Odion Ighalo – Having carried on his scoring form to Russia, the striker who scored seven goals during qualification will carry the burden of scoring goals for the Nigerians at the AFCON.
Alex Iwobi – The Arsenal man scored the goal that took Nigeria to the World Cup in Russia, but his pace and skill on the wing will be expected more when he makes his AFCON debut for Nigeria this year.
