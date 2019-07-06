AFCON 2019: Thomas Agyepong resumes Black Stars training

Black Stars have been boosted by the return of winger Thomas Agyepong to training ahead of the Round of 16 encounter against Tunisia on Monday.
The on-loan Hibernian winger has returned to full fitness after missing Black Stars' last two games.
The speedster suffered an injury in Ghana's first group game against Benin and has since watched from the stands in the games against defending champions Cameroon and Benin.
His return is a massive boost for the Black Stars who have lost Christian Atsu to injury. Ghana will on Monday, July 8 square of with Tunisia at the Ismailia Stadium at 7:00 pm.
