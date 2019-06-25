AFCON 2019: Tunisian referee to officiate Ghana versus Benin tie

Tunisian referee Youssef Essrayri has been appointed to officiate Ghana’s 2019 AFCON opening match against Benin.
The 42 year old referee will be assisted by his compatriot Yamen Malloulchi as Assistant One and Ahmed Hossameldin Taha Ibrahim from Egypt as Assistant Two.
Amin Mohamed Amin Mohamed Omar from Egypt will be the fourth official with Manuel Irenio Lopes Nascimento from Guinea Bissau as the Match Commissioner.
General Coordinator for the match is Titus Haimbili Kunamuene from Namibia.
The match is scheduled to kick off at 8pm at the Ismailia Stadium after African Champions Cameroon play Guinea Bissau earlier on Tuesday.
