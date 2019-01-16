AFCON 2019: We are coming for the title - NFF President Amaju Pinnick

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has stated that his country will be aiming to annex their fourth trophy in AFCON 2019 in Eygpt.
Egypt will be staging the 32nd edition of the competition from June 15 to July 13, 2019. This is the first time a country will host a 24-team tournament.
According to Pinnick, there will be a collaboration between NFF and the technical team of the super eagles to ensure the team emerge victorious at the tournament.
He said: “There are so many competitions this year and we intend to, as usual, put our best foot forward in each and everyone of them. The target always is to emerge victorious.
"However, the very big one that we do not want to miss is the AFCON title. We have won it three times but we want it for a fourth time so that we can close the gap with the likes of Egypt and Cameroon.
“The NFF will work with the technical crew to achieve an excellent preparation of the Super Eagles for the tournament. Everything legitimate would be done to ensure the Super Eagles triumph in Egypt" he concluded
Nigeria has won the AFCON on 3 occasions with the last coming in 2013 in South Africa.
Egypt have won the AFCON 7 times.
