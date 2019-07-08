AFCON 2019: We will exploit Black Stars weaknesses - Tunisia coach Giresse

The Carthage Eagles of Tunisia head coach Alain Giresse has disclosed that his outfit will be looking to exploit the weaknesses in the Black Stars as they clash today.
The two nations face-off in the round of 16 encounter today, July 8 at 7:00 pm at the Ismailia Stadium with the winner having a duel with Madagascar on July 11 in the last eight.
Tunisia struggled through the group stage, drawing all three games, against Angola, Mali, and Mauritania.
Despite acknowledging the strength of Ghana's team Giresse says there are loopholes which can work in Tunisia's favour.
“Egypt and Morocco’s exit is a big surprise and we will give everything tomorrow [Monday] to continue in the tournament,” Giresse told the media in Egypt.
“Ghana is a strong and harmonious team. They have competition in most of the positions but we have analyzed them well and we can work on their weak point.”
Ghana finished as Group F winners with 5 points, drawing against Benin and Cameroon before defeating Guinea-Bissau 2-0.
Black Stars have never lost before against the Carthage Eagles in the Africa Cup of Nations history and will be seeking to keep that record intact while Tunisia will also be hoping to break that jinx.
