AFCON 2019 winners Algeria return home to hero's welcome (VIDEO+PHOTOS)

Hundreds of thousands of fans packed out the streets of Algiers to celebrate the Algeria team's return from Egypt.
The Desert Foxes arrived back home as AFCON 2019 winners after Djamel Belmadi's side triumph 1-0 over Croatia in the final in Cairo to land their second title.
The team paid a courtesy call on the interim President Abdelkader Bensalah to present him with the prestigious trophy. The fans could not have enough of their heroes as they lined up around the streets to welcome their gallant men.
Algeria's team players sitting on the roof of a bus also waved at their supporters as the bus went around the city.