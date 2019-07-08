AFCON 2019: 'Year of Return' presidential project fails as Tunisia block Black Stars shine

Tunisia have finally broken their AFCON match record against the Black Stars which have seen them progress to the quarter-final of this year's competition.
Just as the Carthage Eagles coach Alain Giresse pointed out in the press conference of exploiting Ghana's weakness, he kept his word.
In the previous 7 outings against Ghana, the north African side have failed to record victory over the Black Stars but they were eighth time lucky.
After a barren first half and Ghana having a goal disallowed, Esperance forward Taha Khenissi broke the virginity of the game for Tunisia at the Ismailia Stadium after connecting from a cross.
Coach Kwesi Appiah after the goal ringed changes introducing Caleb Ekuban and Asamoah for Afriyie Acquah and Andre Ayew.
The tactical substitution paid off as it was Gyan Asamaoh who forced the Tunisian defender to head into his own net following Mubarak Wakaso free-kick injury time to send the game into extra time.
Jordan Ayew failed to win the game for Ghana after missing a sitter in the 115th minute.
Tunisia will meet Madagascar on July 11 at 7:00 pm in the quarter-final. The north Africa side joined Benin and South Africa as nations to have qualified to the quarters having finished in the group stages as one of the third best-placed teams with 3 points.
