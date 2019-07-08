AFCON 2019: Zaha strike beats Mali to set up Algeria clash

Cote d'Ivoire have progressed to the last eight of AFCON 2019 following their win over Mali at the Suez Stadium.
In the West Africa derby played on July 8, Crystal Palace forward Wilfred Zaha second-half strike ensured the Eagles are no march for the Elephants. He calmly placed Jonathan Kodjia's flick beyond the Malian goalkeeper to score his second of the tournament.
Mali were the better side on the day as they dominated proceedings from start to finish but couldn't bury the numerous chances they created.
Porto forward Moussa Marega failed to the deadlock for the Eagles after been sent through on goal. Despite the attacking opportunities from both sides the first half ended 0-0.
Jonathan Kodjia wasted a big chance to find the back of the next in the 68th minute for the Ivorians as he shot wide after receiving a pass inside the penalty box.
Moments later Zaha scored the only goal of the game to separate the two sides at the Suez Stadium.
Cote d'Ivoire will be facing Algeria in the quarter-final on July 11 at 4:00 pm.
READ ALSO:
AFCON 2019: Algeria trounce Guinea