AFCON 2021 qualifiers: CK Akonnor to name squad for South Africa, Sao Tome and Principe doubleheader today

Black Stars Head Coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor will today, March 19 name his squad for this month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Ghana will later this month play doubleheader qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.
Ghana are scheduled to take on the Bafana Bafana in round five of the qualifiers before tackling Sao Tome and Principe in the final qualifier.
The Black Stars will travel to play South Africa on March 25 in Johannesburg before they take on Sao Tome and Principe three days later.
READ ALSO: AFCON qualifiers: South Africa coach Molefi Ntseki names squad for Ghana clash
The Black Stars are tied on 9 points at the top of the standings in Group C after four matches with two games left.
Akonno will announce his final 24 man squad for the clash on Friday evening with a number of foreign based players joining the team.
Akonnor last month named a 32-man home-based doubleheader and has trimmed down the number due to the foreign-based players joining the team.
The Black Stars on Wednesday, afternoon defeated Legon Cities FC 3-1 in a friendly encounter as the team stepped up preparations for the resumption of the qualifying matches to next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.