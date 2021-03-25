AFCON 2021Q: Abalora starts as Akonnor names line up for South Africa clash

Former Asante Kotoko forward Kwame Opoku has been handed a starting role in Coach Charles Akonnor’s team for today’s African Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa.
The 22-year old forward who is making his debut, will start upfront for the Black Stars in the crunchy clash which will be played at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.
Razak Abalora starts in post for the Black Stars with Benson Anang and Baba Abdul Rahman on the right and left sides of defence respectively.
In central defence, Nicholas Opoku will pair up with another debutant Abdul Ganiyu while Mubarak Wakaso and Afriyie Acquah all start in midfield.
Also starting are Mohammed Kudus, Caleb Ekuban and Emmanuel Gyasi.
The game is expected to kick off at 4pm.
Below is the Black Stars XI vs South Africa:
16. Razak Abalora 2. Benson Annan 17. Baba Abdul Rahman 4. Nicholas Opoku 28. Ismail Ganiyu 6. Afriyie Acquah 16. Kwame Opoku 11. Mubarak Wakaso 13. Caleb Ekuban 20. Mohammed Kudus 25. Emmanuel Gyasi
Substitutes 16. Eric Ofori Antwi 1. Danlad Ibrahim 14. Emmanuel Boateng 20. Kwasi Okyere Wriedt 21. John Antwi 7. Osman Bukari 18. Gladson Awako 8. Emmanuel Lomotey 24. Justice Blay 23. Yusif Mubarik 19. Joseph Adjei 3. Imoro Ibrahim
Bafana Bafana's line up
Ronwen Williams, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Siyanda Xulu, Innocent Maela, Sifiso Hlanti, Rivaldo Coetzee, Andile Jali, Thapelo Morena , Themba Zwane , Percy Tau, Ruzaigh Gamildien
Subs:
Khune,Lebusa,Phete, Martin, Pule, Nodada, Mbule, Motshwari, Monare, Foster, Singh, Maboe