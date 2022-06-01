Prime News Ghana

AFCON 2023 qualifiers: Black Stars begin campaign with victory over Madagascar

By Vincent Ashitey
Black Stars began their AFCON 2023 qualifying campaign on an impressive note after seeing off Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium.

In a one-sided game, the Black Stars struggled to breach the defence of the visitors as the opening 45 minutes ended 0-0.

Coach Otto Addo's side after the recess turn their dominance into goals as they scored Madagascar by 3 goals.

Mohammed Kudus opened the scoring in the 53rd minute before AS Roma prodigy Felix Afena-Gyan doubled Ghana's advantage.

Substitute Osman Bukari put the icing on the cake when he scored in the 86th minute after rounding off the keeper to make it 3-0 for the Black Stars.

Elsewhere, Ghana's group opponents, Angola recorded a 2-1 win over the Central African RepublicCentral and at the 11 de Novembro Stadium. Ghana and Angeloa now lead Group A with 3 points apiece, followed by Central African Republic and Madagascar with zero each.

 

The Black Stars will next travel to play the Central African Republic in four days' time.

 