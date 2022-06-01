AFCON 2023 qualifiers: Black Stars begin campaign with victory over Madagascar

Black Stars began their AFCON 2023 qualifying campaign on an impressive note after seeing off Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium.
In a one-sided game, the Black Stars struggled to breach the defence of the visitors as the opening 45 minutes ended 0-0.
Coach Otto Addo's side after the recess turn their dominance into goals as they scored Madagascar by 3 goals.
Mohammed Kudus opened the scoring in the 53rd minute before AS Roma prodigy Felix Afena-Gyan doubled Ghana's advantage.
Substitute Osman Bukari put the icing on the cake when he scored in the 86th minute after rounding off the keeper to make it 3-0 for the Black Stars.
Elsewhere, Ghana's group opponents, Angola recorded a 2-1 win over the Central African RepublicCentral and at the 11 de Novembro Stadium. Ghana and Angeloa now lead Group A with 3 points apiece, followed by Central African Republic and Madagascar with zero each.
The Black Stars will next travel to play the Central African Republic in four days' time.