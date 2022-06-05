AFCON 2023 qualifiers: Black Stars play Central African Republic in Angola today

Black Stars of Ghana will later today play their second match in the AFCON 2023 qualifiers when they come up against the Central African Republic.
The teams head into the game off the back of contrasting results last time out, and today's contest promises to be an enthralling affair.
The Black Stars were ruthless in the opening game of the campaign following a 3-0 win against Madagascar at the Cape Coast stadium on Wednesday.
Coach Otto Addo and his charges are aiming for a win on Sunday to protect their flying start to the Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Les Fauves on the other hand were beaten 2-1 by Angola. Raoul Savoy's men opened the scoring through Samuel Nlend before second-half strikes from M'Bala Nzola and Dala Gerson turned the game on its head.
They have never qualified for the tournament before and must start picking up wins if that is to change.
The match is scheduled for the 11 de Novembro stadium in Lunada, Angola on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 1:00 pm.
The Central African Republic is hosting Ghana in Angola because their stadia have been deemed unfit to stage matches in their country.
Meanwhile, Pierre Ghislain Atcho from Gabon has been appointed as the centre referee for the Group E encounter.
Ghislain will be assisted by Marlaise Marlaise Ditsoga Boris (Assistant I), Urbain Ondo Ndong (Assistant II) and Tanguy Patrice Mebiame (Fourth Official).
Marcelin Gaha Djiadeu from Cameroon will serve as the Match Commissioner while Angola’s Pedro Miguel Arcanjo Essaca works as COVID-19 Officer.