AFCON budget is of 'dubious validity' - Randy Abbey

Former Ghana Football Association Public Relations Officer, Randy Abbey says the AFCON 2019 budget presented by Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah is of 'dubious validity'.
Isaac Asiamah last week briefed parliament with regards to Ghana's expenditure at the football tournament where he disclosed that the nation spent $4.5m before her exit.
However, Good Morning Ghana TV host, Randy maintains that the Sports Minister's budget does not add up and described the expenditure as dubious validity.
''I have seen what he sent to parliament, I am convinced beyond reasonable doubt that they are of dubious validity and I will seek to prove that if you allow me,'' Abbey said on Joy FM's NewsFile programme on Saturday.
''The Minister told us about nine different groups that they spent on, yet in the breakdown we have only three and not two- playing body, technical staff and additional technical staff.
''Allowances or per diem were paid to those other people that is not captured here. So the 4.5 can't be the actual figure spent.
''Because we have heard people from the football fraternity who have confirmed- on your station Asempa-that they were given $1000 each, there are journalists who have confirmed they were given $500 each, there are supporters who have confirmed they were given $ 400 and some said they were given a top up. How has that been accounted for here? It's not here.
"So how could the minister on the basis of this calculation say that this was actually what was spent.''
READ ALSO: