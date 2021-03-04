AFCON qualifiers: South Africa coach Molefi Ntseki names squad for Ghana clash

South Africa Molefi Ntseki has announced his squad to face Ghana and Sudan in two crucial 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
The Bafana Bafana will play Ghana and Sudan in the return leg of the AFCON qualifiers on March 25 and 28 respectively.
Bafana Bafana lost 2-0 to the Black Stars in November 2019 and will be hope to seek revenge later this month.
South Africa is tied on 9 points with Ghana with 2 matches to play.
Goalkeepers:
Veli Mothwa (Amazulu FC)
Ronwen Williams (Supersport United FC)
Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs FC)
Defenders:
Thibang Phete (OS Belenenses, Portugal)
Siyanda Xulu (Haopel Tel Aviv, Israel)
Thulani Hlatshwayo (Orlando Pirates)
Mosa Lebusa (Sundowns)
Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates)
Sifiso Hlanti (Swallows)
Thapelo Morena (Sundowns)
Craig Martin (Cape Town City )
Midfielders
Rivaldo Coetzee (Sundowns )
Themba Zwane (Sundowns )
Thulani Serero (Al Jazira FC, Abu Dhabi)
Ben Motshwari (Orlando Pirates)
Bongani Zungu (Rangers FC, Scotland)
Keagan Dolly(Montpellier FC, France)
Percy Tau (Brighton and Hove Albion, England)
Sipho Mbule (Supersport United )
Andile Jali (Sundowns)
Luther Singh (Paços de Ferreira,Portugal )
Dean Furman(Carlisle United FC, England)
Strikers:
Kermit Erasmus (Sundowns FC)
Bradley Grobler (Supersport United)
Ruzaigh Gamildien (Swallows FC)
Lyle Foster (Victoria Guimaraes, Portugal