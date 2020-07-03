AFCON: Why empty stadiums wasn't an option for CAF

The Confederation of African Football, CAF have explained why they had no choice but to postpone AFCON 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
CAF on Tuesday, decided to postpone the tournament in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The AFCON 2021 initially scheduled for January/February 2021 has been moved to January/February 2022.
The tournament which will be hosted by Cameroon will now take place from January to February 2022.
Speaking to Radio Foot Africa, CAF President Ahmed Ahmed explained the significant impact fans play in football, hence part of the reasons the game has been postponed.
“The Africa Cup of Nations for Nations is not just a ball party Al-Qadam, it is also a great African festival, so we did not want to risk organizing it in empty stadiums, especially with the increase in cases of infection with Coruna virus day after day unlike the rest of the continents of the world."
"After discussing this with all stakeholders in African football, as well as the Cameroonian authorities, we met to take this decision and thus preserve the African Cup of Nations."
The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled to be the 33rd edition of the international men's football championship of Africa.
A total of 24 teams will qualify to play in the final tournament, including Cameroon who qualified automatically as hosts.
CAF further cancelled the ceremony of the CAF Awards 2020, which was scheduled to be held in Egypt because of coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement, the CAF President Ahmad Ahmad said that the ceremony of the best awards in the continent for the ongoing year has been cancelled.
“Cancellation of the 2020 edition. Major partners for the event, Pickalbatros Group, has re-affirmed their contractual commitment towards the next two (2) editions,” he said.