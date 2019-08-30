African Games: Deborah Acquah wins silver in women’s Long Jump

Deborah Acquah has won Ghana’s 13th medal at the ongoing African Games in Morocco, winning silver in the women’s Long Jump, with a distance of 6.37m on her second attempt.
Acquah, who has been battling a back injury since last year, shook off the disappointments of the events of Wednesday evening where she ran the 3rd leg of the women’s relay team that finished 8th, to add to the country’s medal haul.
Ghana now has 13 medals overall after 11 days of competition in Rabat, Morocco.
Earlier in the day, sprinter Joseph Paul Amoah pulled out of the men’s 200m semi finals despite qualifying from his heats with a 4th place finish in 21.20s.
Having run 5 races in the space of 3 days, Amoah reported fatigue and to avoid injury, decided not to compete again, according to the Ghana Athletics Association.
The 22-year-old Copping State University student anchored the men’s 4x100m team to Gold on Wednesday night, a befitting compensation for missing out on a medal in the individual 100m event.
Elsewhere, all 3 Ghanaian sprinters missed out on the finals of the 200m. Grace Obour (24.08s) finished 5th in her semi finals; Edwin Gadayi (20.92s) came 4th in his semi finals and Martin Owusu Antwi m(20.97s) a 3rd place finish in his semi finals.
Regina Yeboah came 3rd in the heptathlon 800m event in a time of 2:22.34. She finished behind Noura Enaadi (2nd) of Morocco and Ruth Francis of Nigeria (1st)
Source: citisports