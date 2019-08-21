Africans shine in English Premier League & Spanish La Liga

The leading African performances from the Premier League this past weekend included that of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, with the Gabonese striker scoring the winning goal in Arsenal’s 2-1 home triumph over Burnley on Saturday.
Sadio Mane and Wilfred Ndidi were also on the score sheets for Liverpool and Leicester City respectively. The Senegalese star opened the scoring in the Reds’ 2-1 win over his former club Southampton, while the Nigerian midfielder scored the equaliser in Leicester City’s 1-1 draw away to Chelsea on Sunday evening.
You can look forward to seeing all three in Premier League action on SuperSport this coming weekend, with Mane and Aubameyang facing off in a Liverpool v Arsenal clash next Saturday evening, while Ndidi’s Leicester will be away to newly-promoted Sheffield United.
African stars in the opening round of La Liga were spearheaded by Nigerian Samuel Chukwueze, who scored Villarreal’s final goal in an incredible 4-4 home draw against Granada.
In addition, Geoffrey Kondogbia played the full 90 minutes as Valencia were held 1-1 at home by Real Sociedad, and a Mallorca side inspired by the likes of Ghanaian Lumor Agbenyenu, Iddrisu Mohammed and Junior Lago marked their return to La Liga with a 2-1 win over Eibar.
Moroccan Youssef En Nesyri featured for Leganes in their 1-0 loss at home to Leganes and Mubarak Wakaso helped Deportivo Alaces open their campaign with a 1-0 home win over Levante.
SuperSport viewers can see all of these African stars and more in action for the second weekend of the 2019/20 La Liga season, which is headlined by a clash between Barcelona and Real Betis, who could field Africa Cup of Nations winner Aissa Mandi of Algeria.
