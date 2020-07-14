Ajax join race to sign Kudus Mohammed

Other European clubs could find themselves in a bidding war with Ajax for Ghana and Nordsjaelland attacker Kudus Mohammed.
The teenager is being courted by a host of European clubs following his sparkling form for the Belgium side this season.
His performances have lead to him being shortlisted for the 2020 Golden Boy award, an accolade for young players under the age of 21 who have been exceptional in the year under review.
He is competing against the likes of Haaland, Vinicius, Sancho, Rodrygo, Davies and Fati for the big price.
Primenews understands that, Ajax coach Erik ten Hag is interested in beefing up his team with the teenage sensation who has played for the Danish top club since January 2018 and is now regarded as the greatest talent of the Danish Superliga.
However, the Ghanaian youngster will not come cheap as Nordsjaelland have slapped a whopping 8.5 million euros on Kudus Mohammed.
Kudus Mohammed has made 56 appearances for the Belgium side since making his debut January 2018.
On the international level, the former Right to Dream Academy player made his debut for the senior national team last year.
He was also impressive on his debut for the Black Stars in his debut against South Africa in November 2019, scoring within minutes of coming on in the second half.