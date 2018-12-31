Al Ahly break the African transfer record fee as they sign Hussein El-Shahat from Al Ain

After an official bid was confirmed by the Red Devils, Egypt international and Al Ain midfielder Hussein El-Shahat joined Al Ahly.
Hussein El-Shahat, who joined Al Ain on loan last January from Makassa before the club made the move permanent a few months later, hinted before about a potential move to the Cairo giants and previously announced his desire to play for the club.
Now the 26-year-old will move back to Cairo to help the Red Devils return to their form after signing the needed contracts for a fee in the range of $4.5 million.
This season, El-Shahat was influential for Emirati side Al Ain making 12 appearances in the league in which he scored six goals and produced four assists. He was also vital in the team’s Club World Cup campaign as they reached the final match but lost the title to Real Madrid.
Read also: Official: Ramadan Sobhi returns to Al Ahly on loan
El-Shahat played his team’s all four games and scored once against Esperance.
In total, El-Shahat made 33 appearances with Al Ain, scored 15 goals and produced 17 assists.
Al Ahly recently supported their squad with a number of new signings, including Huddersfield Town winger and Al Ahly youth product Ramadan Sobhi on a six-month loan deal.
Additionally, the club signed 20-year-old Mohamed Mahmoud from Wadi Degla on a four-and-a-half year deal, left-back Mahmoud Wahid from Misr El-Makkasa and Angola international Geraldo from CD 1º de Agosto on a four-and-a-half year deal.
Credit: Kingfut
Latest sports news in Ghana