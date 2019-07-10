Albert Adomah joins Nottingham Forest

Ghana international Albert Adomah has joined Nottingham Forest on a two-year-deal after the winger was released by Aston Villa following their promotion to the Premier League.
The 31-year-old's final Villa appearance was May's Championship play-off final win over Derby.
The Ghana international was among eight players axed by Aston Villa ahead of their 2019/20 campaign, following the club decision to lower the average age of the Claret and Blue Army squad after securing promotion to the Premier League.
Villa were the second club he helped to Premier League promotion, having gone up with Middlesbrough in 2016.
Adomah's capture is Nottingham Forest's fifth signing in the past six days.
READ ALSO: