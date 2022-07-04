Alexander Djiku's first words after being crowned Player of the Year

Alexander Djiku has reacted after being crowned Ghanaian Footballer of the Year at the Ghana Football Awards 2022.
Djiku was also named Foreign-based Footballer of the Year after a stellar season at both club and national team levels.
He was a key player for Ghana as the Black Stars defeated Nigeria’s Super Eagles in the 2022 World Cup playoff to earn their fourth trip to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
He debuted with the senior Ghana national team in a 3-0 friendly loss to Mali on 9 October 2020. The 27-year-old played his second match for Ghana against Qatar on 12 October 2020 in which he impressed.
He took to his official Twitter account to tweet:
“Proud to get this Ghanaian player of the year award. Without you: Nothing would be possible,”
“My family, my club, my country, my teammates, Strasbourg fans and Ghanaian people: This reward is above all collective THANK YOU. For everything,”
