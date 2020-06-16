Alfred Duncan unhappy with Black Stars roles

Alfred Duncan has expressed unhappiness about his roles in the senior national team, Black Stars.
The Black Stars midfielder has been widely criticized for being a shadow of himself when he dons the Ghana jersey, due to his impressive displays at his club side.
On his last appearance for the Black Stars, the central midfielder was deployed wide, culminating in an underwhelming showing in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa in November last year.
"It’s something people have noticed from a distance," Duncan told Citi TV.
"When you watch me in my club and see the kind of contribution I make, you’d notice there’s a difference.
"I’ve been made to understand that I must be able to adapt to any role required in order to help the team.
“But sometimes it’s very frustrating when you’re asked to play a role you’re not used to. You don’t get to enjoy the game in the way you want.
"I’m a player who loves to get a lot of touches on the ball, so it becomes problematic when I’m deployed in a role that doesn’t allow me to do that."
Alfred Duncan represented Ghana at the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Turkey playing four games during it. He made his full international debut on 14 November 2012 against Cape Verde.
Duncan in January completed a switch from Italian side Sassuolo to Fiorentina.