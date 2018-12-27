Allotey, Harrison retain WBO Africa titles

World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa champions, Patrick Allotey and Richard Harrison Lartey, have retained their titles after beating Congolese Sheriff Kasongo and Kenyan Morris Okola respectively at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday night.
Allotey secured a unanimous points victory (120-108, 118-109, 119-109), while Lartey won by a technical knockout (TKO victory) against Morris in the 10th round.
Allotey's victory took his record to 40 wins with three defeats. However, he did not have it easy in the ring as Kasongo stood up to the champion before the Kenyan was overpowered in the later rounds as fatigue set in and his legs failed to carry him through.
It was the second successful title defence by Bukom-based Allotey who defeated Uganda's Badru Lusambya in August this year at the Bukom Arena.
It was Kasongo's third straight loss after he was last defeated by Tanzanian Twaha Kiduku in September this year.
Ferocious exchanges highlighted the first six rounds with blows swinging from their hips and many punches missing their target in a fight witnessed by former Ghana President, John Dramani Mahama.
The Ghanaian later dominated the rest of the bout with Sheriff proving stubborn and coming at his opponent.
Allotey took absolute control of the fight in the last three rounds punching at will and dazing his opponent in one sided affair that got the home crowd excited.
In the heavyweight encounter, it was a close fight as both boxers went at each other trading heavy punches.
Lartey dominated the second round with straight rights and worked on the body of Morris, a Southpaw, who responded with a combination of body shots which did not appear to have hurt the champion.
The Ghanaian dominated the last four rounds until Morris succumbed and failed to answer the bell in the 10th round.
In other supporting bouts on the night, dubbed Cabic Fight Night 2, Daniel Aduku won the national middleweight title with a unanimous points victory (113-118, 115-116, 115-114) against Emmanuel Quaye.
Victor Kuwornu beat Charles Amarteifio via a fifth-round technical knockout (TKO), while Emmanuel Quartey defeated Samuel Akrogo in their eighth round featherweight contest.
Michael Tagoe defeated Smarter Tagoe in their bantamweight encounter before Solomon Lartey stopped David Kotey in their featherweight clash.
Source: Graphiconline