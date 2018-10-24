Allow Kotoko to go to Africa - Bechem CEO tells NC

By Haruna Mubarak
Kotoko
Bechem United Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Kwasi Darling has pleaded with the Normalisation Committee (NC) to allow Asante Kotoko to compete in next year's CAF club competitions.

The Bechem CEO is in support of the Porcupine Warriors to participate in next year's CAF club competitions.

The Normalization Committee confirmed earlier that there will be no representatives from Ghana in the CAF club competition next year in a meeting with owners and administrators of Premier League and Division One clubs.

However, the Porcupine Warriors have written to the Committee to allow them represent Ghana in next year's CAF club competitions.

“Let’s support Kotoko to go and compete in Africa; there is nothing like ideal time to do anything. We need to have a team competing in Africa,” he stated.

Nana Kwasi Darling has further urged the Normalisation Committee to resume the domestic league. “Let us continue the league so that the Normalisation Committee can use it as a case study.”

It remains to be seen as to whether the Porcupine Warrior's request will be accepted.

