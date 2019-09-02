Confirmed: Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew to stay at Swansea City

Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew confirmed that he will be with Swansea City for the 2019/20 Championship season.
The Ghana forward spent last season on loan at Fenerbahce and had been expected to leave this summer.
Ayew, 29, said he had received offers from several clubs ahead of Monday's European transfer deadline but had opted to stay at the Liberty Stadium.
I’ll be honest and say I have had a number of offers from some major clubs abroad,’’ explained Ayew. “The club was aware of the options but made it clear they wanted me to stay.
“I’m really enjoying my football at Swansea and I’d like nothing more than to stay part of this squad.
“Everyone at the club has welcomed me back with open arms from my loan spell at Fenerbahce and I really believe in what the head coach (Steve Cooper) and the club are trying to achieve.
“The players want me around and I like the boss’s ideas and plans. I think that shows with the excellent start we’ve made to the season. We are top of the league and I want to try and help the squad stay there.
“The fans have also been amazing with the reception they have given me and I’m really looking forward to repaying the faith they have shown in me.
“I feel at home here and sometimes you have to go with what your heart is telling you. I believe we can achieve great things. I’m ready to continue and go for it.’’
Ayew impressed after joining Swansea in 2015, with his form earning him a £20.5m move to West Ham in 2016.
He returned to Swansea in a club-record deal in January 2018, but could not save them from Premier League relegation and joined Fenerbahce on loan in July, 2018.
Ayew started in Swansea's 1-0 win at Leeds United on Saturday which saw them go top of the Championship table.