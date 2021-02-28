Andre Ayew's goal not enough as Swansea lose to Bristol City

Andre Ayew's tenth goal of the season was not enough to see Swansea beat Bristol City in the English Championship.
In a game which the Ghanaian attacker scored the opener, the Swans went ahead to lose the game 3-1 at home.
Ayew converted from the spot to send the Liberty Stadium side into the lead after the hour mark.
However, Swansea City were left to rue their missed opportunities as their 13-game unbeaten league run at the Liberty Stadium was ended by Bristol City.
The Swans dominated the opening half but were left frustrated after seeing Yan Dhanda, Conor Hourihane, Ben Cabango, Jamal Lowe and Jake Bidwell all fail to bulge the net.
They had to wait until the 55th minute to go ahead as Andre Ayew beat Dan Bentley from the penalty spot after a handball from ex-Swansea man Kasey Palmer.
READ ALSO: Baba Rahman on cloud nine after scoring in PAOK debut
But after being outplayed, the Robins improved and levelled through Nakhi Wells midway through the second half.
Palmer then put his side ahead directly from a corner before substitute Antoine Semenyo netted in injury time as Swansea lost ground in the race for a spot in the Championship's top two.