'Andre Ayew should leave' - Fans react as Swansea miss out on Premier League promotion

By Vincent Ashitey
Andre Ayew
Andre Ayew
Andre Ayew was unable to produce the moment of magic Swansea City required as they were beaten by Brentford in the Championship play-off final.

The Swans endured a disastrous start at Wembley and went 2-0 down thanks to first half goals from Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes.

Steve Cooper's men pushed in the second half but ultimately left themselves with too much to do - particularly after Jay Fulton was dismissed for a foul on Mathias Jensen.

Ayew cut a dejected figure as fans chanted his name after game - with the Ghanaian responding by applauding the Swansea faithful.

It is the second successive season, Ayew has come close but failed to achieve Premier League promotion with Swansea. Last season, they were in the play-off.

The Ghanaian finished the campaign as Swansea's top scorer having netted 17 Championship goals.

However, his contract expires this summer, meaning it appears likely that the 31-year-old has played his final game for the Swans.

And some are saying he has played his final game for the Swans while a Twitter user said the Ghanaian should find a new team even if the Wales club offers him a new deal.

 