Anzhi Makhachkala likely to lose Rabiu Mohammed in January

Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala is in a financial turmoil and are likely to lose a host of stars of which Ghanaian Rabiu Mohammed is among the list.
The 29-year-old midfielder joined Anzhi for a second spell in the summer after penning a three and a half year deal with the club but could leave after just six months.
Anzhi Makhachkala have been faced with financial constraints and are struggling to keep up with some of their key players.
The club owes some players in salaries due to the difficulties it is facing.
"Most of the leaders of the first part of the season. I do not want to call everyone. I say we are negotiating"
"Anji" has already missed Konstantin Savichev, Ivan Novoseltsev, John Chancellor. So Danil Glebov recently moved to Rostov. It is possible that Yuri Dupin and Mohammed Rabiu will leave us. Of course, the losses are colossal," Anzhi manager Magomed Adiev confirmed.
With the second round of the Russian top flight league set to return, Anzhi Makhachkala are the only side to pitch training camp in the country.
Read also:Transfer: Ex-Hearts Of Oak keeper Akurugu joins Japanese side Ococias Kyoto AC
Other clubs from Russia have traveled abroad for preparations but Anzhi will train in Tsentrosoyuz base in Kislovodsk.
The 29-year-old FIFA U-20 World Cup winner has played 11 times this season for Anzhi.