Arsenal boss Unai Emery charged with improper conduct

Unai Emery has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association after he kicked a water bottle into the crowd during Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Brighton on Boxing Day.
Emery apologized on Thursday adding he hopes his apology would draw a line under the incident.
"Arsenal manager Unai Emery has been charged following the game against Brighton yesterday (26 December 2018).
"It is alleged his action of kicking a water bottle during the fixture amounts to improper conduct. He has until 8 pm EAT ( on 2 January 2019 to respond to the charge," the FA spokesman added.
Spanish boss Emery went to speak to the home supporter nearest where the bottle landed immediately after the incident and again at full-time at the Amex Stadium.
