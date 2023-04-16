Arsenal dealt title race blow as West Ham fight back to claim draw

Arsenal threw away a two-goal lead for the second weekend running as they were held to a 2-2 draw by West Ham United that undermined their title challenge with more dropped points.
The Gunners made the perfect start and were 2-0 up inside 10 minutes, first through Gabriel Jesus who tapped in at the end of a crisp move and later Martin Odegaard whose close-range volley also followed good build-up play.
West Ham offered nothing in the opening half an hour and the London Stadium was growing frustrated, but then Thomas Partey gifted the home side a lifeline by trying an ill-judged flick. Declan Rice won the ball and moved it on to Lucas Paqueta, who won a penalty scored by Said Benrahma.
Arsenal hung on until the break but then gave West Ham another lifeline soon after as, having been awarded a penalty for handball, Bukayo Saka missed the target entirely.
Arsenal were made to pay two minutes later when nobody tracked Jarrod Bowen, allowing him to volley into the ground and beyond the weak-wristed Aaron Ramsdale.
Jesus came closest to an Arsenal response, but was not quite fast enough or tall enough to get on the end of a cross flashed across the face of goal, while Michail Antonio headed onto the crossbar as West Ham almost won it.
The point takes Arsenal four clear of Manchester City, but they have played one game more and still have to visit the Etihad Stadium. West Ham are now four points above the relegation zone.
Eurosport