Arsenal fight back to draw with Southampton in six-goal thriller

Arsenal fought back for a point in a scintillating 3-3 draw against Southampton which will have serious repercussions in the title race and the relegation battle.
After just 28 seconds Southampton led thanks to Carlos Alcaraz’s instinctive finish, but the real credit should go to Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale who had inexplicably passed the ball straight to him.
If Saints’ early lead was a shock, Theo Walcott doubling their advantage - against the club for whom he made 397 appearances - was something else besides.
14 minutes into the match the Premier League’s bottom side were 2-0 up away from home against the league leaders.
But Arsenal haven’t sat top of the league for the best part of eight months for nothing.
The Gunners responded as champions do and piled forward in numbers.
Gabriel Martinelli had the beating of former Tottenham full-back Kyle Walker-Peters and it was no surprise that it was the Brazilian who dragged the Gunners back into the match when he slammed home Bukayo Saka’s cross.
Arsenal besieged the Southampton goal either side of half time but in the 67th minute it was the visitors who popped up with the crucial ‘next goal’.
On a rare sojourn forward Southampton won a corner and James Ward-Prowse’s typically brilliant delivery found the head of Duje Caleta-Car.
The travelling Saints supporters were alternating between the Poznan and Oles in the 88th minute, but Martin Odegaard pulled a goal out of nowhere with a dipping shot that gave the Gunners hope.
Two minutes later Bukayo Saka pounced on a loose ball in the box to bring the Gunners level but barely celebrated as he raced back into position for the restart. Both sides had their chances in nine minutes of second half stoppage time, but neither could land the final blow.
The result takes Arsenal five points clear of Manchester City, and leaves Southampton bottom of the league.
Saints are within three points of safety now, but will rue two huge points dropped at the Emirates. Arsenal’s next match is the long anticipated clash with City at the Etihad next Wednesday.
Eurosport