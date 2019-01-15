Arsenal legend Kanu deeply disappointed after vandals steal his medals & trophies

Ex-Super Eagles and Arsenal star, Nwankwo Kanu, has confirmed that his medals and trophies have been stolen from his Lagos hotel.
Reports reveal that Kanu was in London when family members informed him that vandals broke into his property before helping themselves to his treasured career memorabilia.
Kanu, who is currently embroiled in a legal battle with Skye Bank [now Polaris Bank] over the property’s ownership, expressed his shock.
“It was a rude shock to me. I almost couldn’t recognize the hotel as belonging to me anymore. This is the saddest day of my life as I cannot understand why this happens to me when the matter has yet to be settled in court,” Kanu told Vanguard NG.
“All the medals I have earned, in addition to the Olympic torch that I cherished are all gone and I don’t even know who to ask for all these prized assets.
“This is unacceptable in all ramifications. I have not been served any notice that I have lost this property and until I am served the notice, it remains my legal property,” he added.
Kanu further reminded the public of what he had given to Nigerian football.
“During my service to this country in football up to the year 2000, I made many Nigerians happy. I don’t think I deserve this sadness in retirement,” said the former Super Eagles captain.
