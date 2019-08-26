Arthur, Blay & three other Kotoko players earn Black Stars 'B' call-up

Black Stars 'B' head coach Maxwell Konadu has handed an invitation to five key players of Asante Kotoko after their electric performance against Kano Pillars in the CAF Champions League on Sunday.
Goalkeeper Felix Annan has been invited the team following his sterling performance at the Kumasi-based club as well as young defender Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu.
Midfield dynamo Justice Blay, who joined Asante Kotoko on a season-long loan deal from Medeama SC has also received a call-up as well as Emmanuel Gyamfi.
Coach Konadu has beefed up the upfront of the Black Stars 'B' with Richard Arthur who helped Asante Kotoko to crash out Kano Pillars from the CAF Champions League.
According to reports, the five senior players of Asante Kotoko will start training with the team at the Paa Joe Park today.
The Black Stars 'B' have already commenced preparations for their qualifier against Burkina Faso in Kumasi with 27 players.
The Black Stars “B” are scheduled to play Burkina Faso in a double header tie for a place in next year’s CHAN Tournament.
Coach Konadu’s side are also expected to represent the country in the upcoming WAFU tournament to be staged in Senegal.
Source: kickgh.com