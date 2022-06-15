Asamoah Gyan begins coaching course in Wales

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan is preparing for life after football after signing up for his coaching badges in Wales.
The Black Stars legend started his Uefa B License coaching course, a six-day programme, at the Football Association of Wales Coaching institution which has been attended previously by former player such as Yaya Toure and Thierry Henry.
Gyan who is yet to hang up his boots without a club after leaving Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities at the end of last season.
Gyan has previously expressed an interest in possibly taking up a coaching role with the Black Stars.
He said in an interview on Citi TV that he would consider a role as a strikers’ coach with the men’s national team.
“It’s something I’ve given a lot of thought to. I’ve received a lot of calls suggesting that I venture into coaching. I’d like to handle the Black Stars as a strikers coach, but everything takes time,” Gyan said back in April.
“First, I need to work on my coaching course, and I’m due to begin in June or July, after that we’ll see.”