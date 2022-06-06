Asamoah Gyan on how Afena-Gyan can be effective for Black Stars

Former Black Stars general captain Asamoah Gyan has explained how Felix Afena-Gyan can be effective for the Black Stars.
Asamoah Gyan who is Ghana's all-time leading scorer with 51 goals, wants the Black Stars team to take risks by supplying balls to the 19-year-old when he runs into spaces.
According to him, the lad is 'doing some good things' despite playing upfront alone and the team must have confidence in him.
Afena-Gyan has been leading the attacking department for the Black Stars under coach Otto Addo.
The youngster scored his debut goal for the Black Stars against Madagascar in the AFCON 2023 qualifier at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.
However, in Ghana’s game against Central Africa Republic at the Estadio 11 De November in Luanda on Sunday, Afena-Gyan had a quite game as he failed to impress in the 1-1 draw.
“He is doing some good things upfront. His hold-up play is not bad. All the team needs to do is to have confidence in him and supply the balls anytime he makes a run through the channels. Striker gives up when he runs a lot and there is no supply. Midfielders have to take risk,” Asamoah Gyan wrote.
If Felix Afena-Gyan is going to keep playing as a lone striker for the Ghana he might have to consider dieting and weights so he bulks up a bit more. Playing upfront alone means he needs improve his hold up play and make the ball stick. That comes with experience and strength.— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) June 5, 2022
Afena-Gyan is in line to make it to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November.