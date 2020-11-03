Asamoah Gyan trains with Legon Cities for first time

Asamoah Gyan has trained with Legon Cities for the first time since he joined the club on a free transfer.
The 34-year-old who left Indian side NorthEast United months ago signed a one-year deal last week with the Royals.
Images of his first training session with the club have popped up on social media as he can be seen in the company of goalkeeper Fatau Dauda.
And Fatau Dauda who is the skipper of Legon Cities has shared in a recent interview that he will not have any qualms of giving the armband to new signing Asamoah Gyan out of respect he has for him.
According to Dauda, he will not think twice of relinquishing the leadership duties to his 'senior' as believes it is a sign of respect to Gyan.
“I will not hesitate to relinquish my captaincy to Asamoah Gyan. I don’t need management of Legon Cities to tell me that, he’s my senior and I need to give him that respect unless he doesn’t want it.
“I will give him the band anytime he’s on the pitch”, Fatau Dauda said in an interview with Oyerepa FM.
Gyan, who is the top goalscorer in Black Stars’ history with 51 goals makes a return to the Ghanaian top-flight, 17 years after leaving Liberty Professionals.
The former Sunderland striker scored 10 goals in 16 games before he left Liberty in 2003 to embark on a career that incorporated spells in Italy, France, England, Turkey, China and the United Arab Emirates.
He has scored 168 goals for nine clubs. During an illustrious international career, Gyan not only scored at several Africa Cup of Nations but also became the highest-scoring African in World Cup history – with six goals.