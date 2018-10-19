Asamoah Gyan vows to play for Kotoko before retirement

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has assured the Kotoko fraternity of playing for the outfit before going into retirement.The Black Stars forward is a huge fan of Kotoko and promised to feature for the outfit before hanging his boots.
Asamoah Gyan, at a ceremony, to unveil one of his companies, Paradise Pac Mineral Water as sponsors of Kotoko confirmed to the press that he will wear the wear the 'red shirt' again.
Read also:My dream is to win the AFCON for Ghana- Asamoah Gyan
“It is a great honor to be part of, let me say this before I will draw the curtains down on my career I will wear the red jersey,” he concluded.
Kotoko gaffer CK Akonnor has revealed that he would gleefully welcome the Black Stars all-time top scorer to the squad.