CAF CC: Asante Kotoko' Augustine Sefah out of Coton Sport Clash

Asante Kotoko defender Augustine Sefah, will not feature on Sunday's clash against Cameroonian side Coton Sport in the 2nd leg of the CAF Confederation Cup.
The full-back forms an integral member of coach C.K Akonnor's team but will not be eligible due to the accumulation of cards.
Management member of Asante Kotoko Edmund Ackah has stated, right after the first leg against Coton Sport in Yaounde, he cautioned coach C.K Akonnor against using full back in the return leg.
He said they as management members of Kotoko are on top of their job and they communicated to the coach even before CAF will notify them of the player's ineligibility on Sunday.
"We as management members right after Kotoko much we communicated to the coach that Augustine Sefa in not eligible to play on Sunday'' Ackah told on Asempa FM
''So he should not include him in his plans, this is due to accumulated cards''.
Augustine Sefah has accumulated two yellow cards in this season's CAF Confederation Cup, one against Kariobanji Sharks of Kenya and the other against Coton Sport at the Stade Militaire in Yaounde.
