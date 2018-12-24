Asante Kotoko expresses gratitude to Ghanaians for support

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have expressed their gratitude to Ghanaians for their support during the CAF Confederations Cup clash in Kumasi.
Kotoko advanced to the next stage of the competition after beating Kenyan outfit Kariobangi Sharks 2-1 on aggregate at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.
Majority of Ghanaians threw their support to the Porcupine Warriors as the Baba Yara Stadium was nearly full to its capacity.
Asante Kotoko will know their opponent for the playoff round of the 2018/19 Confederation Cup on December 28, 2018.
