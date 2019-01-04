Asante Kotoko keen to lift J.A Kuffour Cup- Club Spokesperson

Asante Kotoko Communication Director, Sarfo Duku says the Porcupine Warriors are taking the match against AshantiGold seriously with the aim of clinching the trophy.
The Kumasi-based club will face a stern test against The Miners on 6th January, Sunday before their CAF Confederation Cup final play-off round tie against Cameroonian side Coton Sports.
Kotoko will lock horns with AshantiGold for the trophy dubbed "J.A Kuffour Cup" which will be used to commemorate the 80th birthday of former Ghana President John Agyekum Kuffour.
The Club Spokesperson believes that facing AshantiGold at this particular moment is the needed test the Porcupine Warriors require to prepare meticulously towards the CAF Confederations Cup clash.
Read also:J.A Kuffour Cup launched; organizers set to raise GH¢80m to support foundation
"For us, this match is very important because it is a game we are playing to honour our former board chairman, the President John Agyekum Kufuor, secondly we are preparing for our game against Coton Sport and I believe AshGold will hand us the needed test," he said
"We are looking forward to winning our first trophy of the year so we are taking the match very seriously."
CK Akonnor's side will jet out of Ghana to Cameroon on January 10, 2019, to face Coton Sport on 13th January in the CAF Confederations Cup.