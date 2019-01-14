Asante Kotoko Management declares this week "Red Week"

Management has charged Asante Kotoko's supporters to turn Kumasi red ahead of Coton Sport de Garoua's visit to the city this week.
Asante Kotoko gave their CAF Confederation Cup group stage a huge boost with a crucial 3-2 win over Coton Sport in Yaounde on Sunday in the first leg encounter of the playoff round.
Coton Sport arrive in Kumasi next week for the second leg tie, and management has urged all supporters and sympathisers to paint the city red ahead of time.
The George Amoako-led management wants Coton Sports to meet a sea of red in the principal streets of Kumasi and has, as a result, declared this week a 'Red Week'.
"We are known out there as a big club with a huge support base that wears red to the stadium whenever the team plays."
"Our team identifies with the red colour and we want the fans to create that charged atmosphere to prove the true identity and clout of Asante Kotoko when they arrive."
"We want all our supporters and sympathisers to wear red attires throughout this week until the end of the game on Sunday.” he said. "Let's get our red flags, bandanas, scarfs, ribbons, bungles, wristbands, earrings, spectacles and all the red adornments out."
"Let's give them an idea of what they are up against even before we face them at Baba Yara Stadium," he added.
Credit: Asante Kotoko