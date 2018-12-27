Asante Kotoko management denies tickets declaration claims

Asante Kotoko management has denied allegations that it under-declared the gate proceeds accrued at the Baba Yara Stadium last Saturday when the Reds hosted Kariobangi Sharks.
A statement signed by the Director of Communications, Samuel Sarfo Duku (Esq), on Thursday says the allegations are unfounded and so must be disregarded.
The Porcupine Warriors beat the Kenyan club 2-1 in a CAF Confederation Cup second round tie, and allegations emerged on some social media platforms, afterwards, that management did not disclose the exact sum of money realised from ticket sales.
"The management of Asante Kotoko SC has noted, with utmost concern, allegations being made from certain media platforms that gate proceeds accrued from last Saturday’s Asante Kotoko-Kariobangi Sharks' CAF Confederation Cup 1/16th 2nd leg clash was under-declared," the statement said.
"Management emphatically states that these allegations are unfounded and must be treated with the contempt they deserve."
The club explains that the tickets were handled in accordance with laid down CAF regulations though acknowledging that it did not have absolute control over the manning of the entrances since the stadium is controlled by its managers, the National Sports Authority.
"Management wishes to remind the football fraternity that Baba Yara Sports Stadium is a public property managed by the National Sports Authority and therefore Asante Kotoko do not have absolute control over it even when it is rented out to the club."
"It should be noted that gate proceeds from the said match were handled and distributed according to laid down statutory and Confederation of African Football (CAF) regulations."
The statement says information regarding tickets sales, the corresponding accrued revenue, and distribution of same have been put at the NSA for anyone who doubts the club's claims to verify.
"Notice is hereby served that all relevant information on how the gate proceeds were realised and distributed are available at the office of the National Sports Authority (NSA) for all well-meaning Ghanaians to verify, " it continued.
It continues that management is ready to engage anyone with evidence of any wrongdoing by any member of the team.
"Management gladly welcomes any person or a group of persons with evidence of any fraudulent activity on the part of any management member in connection with the said match.
Management further welcomes any information which seeks to dispute the figures (the function statement) so far brought out by the stakeholders."
While management welcomes criticisms, it also prays that people desist from peddling lies about the club, and asks that the supporters ignore such persons and their claims.
"While management accepts constructive criticisms which have the tendency to enhance the fortunes of the club in good faith, it appeals to the general football loving fans to desist from peddling falsehood and relying on mere speculations and conjectures which are all likely to dwindle the prospects of the club and to bring its hard-won reputation into disrepute."
"Management, in the light of the above, brings to the notice of its cherished supporters to disregard such unsubstantiated allegations and all other perennial distractive elements and maintain their firm and absolute support for the club to be able to excel in the ongoing competition," it concludes.
Credit: Asantekotokosc.com