Asante Kotoko returns to Ghana on Tuesday 2pm

Asante Kotoko will arrive in Ghana on Tuesday after beating Coton Sport de Garoua in Cameroon in Yaounde on Sunday.
Emmanuel Gyamfi, Maxwell Baakoh and Abdul Fatawu Safiu's goals ensured that Asante Kotoko beat Coton Sport 3-2 in the first leg game of the playoff round of the CAF Confederation Cup.
The squad is travelling in and out of the Central African country via Asky Airlines, and the latter's schedule has the return flight fixed on Tuesday.
The Asante Kotoko contingent is spending Monday in Yaounde and will leave for the Nsimalin International Airport in Yaounde at 5 AM local time which is 4 AM in Ghana.
Their flight takes off around 8 AM and will make a brief stopover in Lagos, Nigeria, before Lome in Togo.
The team will change planes in Lome, touch down at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra around 2 PM and follow up with a bus ride to Kumasi.