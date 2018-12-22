AshantiGold complete the signing of Burkina Faso goalkeeper Baba Zongo

By Haruna Mubarak
Ghana Premier League side AshantiGold have signed  Burkina Faso goalkeeper Baba Zongo.

The Obuasi-based club signed the shot-stopper, who is a free agent, on a three years deal.

Zongo terminated his contract with Ivorian side Williamsville AC few months after he joined the club from giants ASEC Mimosas.

The 28-year-old could feature against Asante Kotoko SC in the JA Kufuor Cup on 30th December 2018 to showcase his competence.

