AshantiGold opponents RS Berkane sack coach Mounir Jaouani

AshantiGold opponents in the CAF Confederation Cup, RS Berkane have terminated the contract of their head coach Mounir Jaouani following a cup exit on Saturday.
Mounir Jaouani was relieved of his duties after losing on penalties to second-tier CA Khenifra after throwing away a 2-0 lead.
The Oranges were knockout of the Moroccan Throne Cup after losing 5-4 on penalties to Chabab Atlas Khenifra on Saturday.
AshantiGold SC will host the Moroccan club in the first leg at the Obuasi Len Clay in the preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup on September 13.
The return leg tie will be played at the Stade Municipal de Berkane on September 27.