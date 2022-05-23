AshantiGold vs Kotoko regional derby rescheduled to next month

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have announced that the rescheduled Ghana Premier League game between AshantiGold and Asante Kotoko will be played next month.
According to the GFA, the outstanding matchday 29 fixture comes off June 2, 2022 at the Obuasi Len Clay at 3pm.
"The Ghana FA has rescheduled the outstanding Ghana Premier League game between AshantiGold and Asante Kotoko to June 2, 2022, a statement said.
The matchday 29 fixture was originally scheduled for May 19 at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium but had to be postponed following security intelligence and advise from the Ghana Police Service.
Though the GFA has announced that the match will be held at the Obuasi Len Clay at 3pm on the new date, the game could be shifted to an alternative venue if the security risk remains unchanged.
Security officials consider the Obuasi Len Clay unsafe based on threats by some angry AshantiGold fans to beat up the Club’s President Dr. Kwaku Frimpong and the CEO Emmanuel Frimpong following their role in the match manipulation scandal that got the Miners demoted to the Division Two League."