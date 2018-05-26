AshGold re-sign Saddick Adams from Kotoko

Ghana Premier League side AshantiGold SC, have re-signed striker Saddick Adams from Kotoko .
Kotoko confirmed the departure of the striker on Twitter, as he has now joined AshGold where he begun his career.
Official 📝: We wish to formally announce the transfer of Saddick Adams to Ashgold SC— Asante Kotoko S.C (@AsanteKotoko_SC) May 26, 2018
We're grateful for his services and wish him the very best in his new club. #AKSC pic.twitter.com/8XfWVbeTGy
Saddick Adams joined Ashgold as a 11 year old and became a hit with his great vision for goal.
He has had a spell in Spain where he played for Atletico Madrid B
Saddick 28, will forever be remembered by Asante Kotoko fans for scoring hatrick in the 2016/17 FA CUP final against arc rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in Tamale.
Saddick Adams who blossomed in the 2007 U17 World Cup has failed to live up to expectation and will hope his move to AshGold will bring him good fortunes.
He is the second player from Kotoko to join AshantiGold after Eric Donkor in the second transfer window.
Details of the move were not disclosed.
AshGold are currently lie 3rd on the table in the Zylofon Cash Premier League.